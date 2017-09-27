Elaine Brown, the only woman to lead the Black Panther Party, will have her memoir, A Taste of Power: A Black Woman’s Story, adapted into a film. According to Deadline, Brown’s critically acclaimed 1992 release was acquired by The Firm, a Southern California-based television and film production company.

The company is also in negotiations with a writer to adapt the script. The film will be helmed by Academy-Award nominated producer Robbie Brenner, alongside The Firm’s Jeff Kwatinetz and Kevin McKeon.

“Brenner has the ability and courage to make the first major motion picture I know of about a black woman who is a revolutionary. I’m proud,” Brown tweeted on Monday (Sept. 25).

A native of Philadelphia, Brown moved to California as a teenager, where she joined the BPP in 1968 and rose up the ranks to become chairwoman. Brown is credited in helping to building the organizations from infancy, which included the launch of various community outreach efforts like the Free Breakfast Program in Los Angeles, and “Community Survival” conferences.

Brown was appointed to lead the party after founder Huey P. Lewis fled to Cuba in 1974.

