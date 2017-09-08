Is There Going To Be A Black Powerpuff Girl?

Fans of the 90s/00s Cartoon Network show The Powerpuff Girls, there’s some news for you.

According to reports, there’s a fourth PPG being added to the mix, and the voice actor for the latest character is Toya Delazy, a black woman.

“AND JUST LIKE THAT, I BECAME A POWERPUFF GIRL,” wrote Delazy, a singer and performer hailing from KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, on her Twitter. “Much love to my @cartoonnetwork for trusting me with this epic job.”

AND JUST LIKE THAT, I BECAME A POWERPUFF GIRL 😆😆😆🇿🇦

Much love to my @cartoonnetwork for trusting me with this epic job 💋❤️️#lifegoals pic.twitter.com/ZshJT8VWR0 — ToyaDelazy (@ToyaDelazy) September 7, 2017

The network hasn’t confirmed if the unnamed fourth Powerpuff girl will also be black. However, Twitter user @trustnorminah posted a presumed still from the upcoming PPG movie (The Powerpuff Girls: Power of Four) showing Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup giggling with their possible new addition.

SO THEY HAVE A FOURTH POWERPUFF GIRL AND SHE IS BLACK??? I LOVE EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/eEC59Jwa78 — mariana xx (@trustnorminah) September 6, 2017

So, what will the new heroine dedicated to “fighting crime and the forces of evil” look like? Questions will be answered on Sept. 17.