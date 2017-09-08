Is There Going To Be A Black Powerpuff Girl?

CREDIT: Cartoon Network

Fans of the 90s/00s Cartoon Network show The Powerpuff Girls, there’s some news for you.

According to reports, there’s a fourth PPG being added to the mix, and the voice actor for the latest character is Toya Delazy, a black woman.

“AND JUST LIKE THAT, I BECAME A POWERPUFF GIRL,” wrote Delazy, a singer and performer hailing from KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, on her Twitter. “Much love to my @cartoonnetwork for trusting me with this epic job.”

The network hasn’t confirmed if the unnamed fourth Powerpuff girl will also be black. However, Twitter user @trustnorminah posted a presumed still from the upcoming PPG movie (The Powerpuff Girls: Power of Four) showing Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup giggling with their possible new addition.

So, what will the new heroine dedicated to “fighting crime and the forces of evil” look like? Questions will be answered on Sept. 17.

