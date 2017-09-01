Acts of kindness have been seen in the waters of Houston and the latest has warmed the hearts of social media.

READ Chick-Fil-A Employee’s Hurricane Harvey Jet Ski Rescue Proves Their Customer Service Is A1

From Trae Tha Truth to reporters and jet-ski owners coming to the aid of evacuees, the courageous acts have proven just how big the heart really is. A group of teenagers continued the vibe this week when they helped an elderly woman pull her car out of a flooded ravine. The video was shared widely on Twitter by writer Matthew A. Cherry.

I love everything about this, especially the fact that it was young black men in hoodies that came to the rescue. #IAmNotYourStereotype pic.twitter.com/FwYNj13p8y — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 31, 2017

With the hashtag #IAmNotYourStereotype, the director points out how their attire should never be connected to negative intentions. The death of Trayvon Martin brought to light racist stereotypes connected to African-Americans, when the teen’s hoodie was called “suspicious” by his killer George Zimmerman. By defying stereotypes in the most troublesome moment of the year, the teens have been labeled heroes.

As the group of teens push the car out of the flooded ravine, the cameraman assures her safety. “You good ma’am? We got you though,” the teen is heard is saying. “We [have] to stick together.”

As the death tolls reached 39, fellow Houston natives have tried to help their neighbors any way they can. This included a mattress store owner turning his retail space into a shelter, dozens of boat owners searching for people in flooded homes and celeb natives raising money by the millions.

READ Questions That Need Answers: Here’s What We Need To Know About Hurricane Harvey And The Relief Efforts