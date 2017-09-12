Earlier this year, TV One announced the production of a forthcoming biopic on Bobbi Kristina Brown, the only child of the late Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. Now, in order to prevent its airing, her father filed a lawsuit against the network, The Root reports.

Within the suit, Brown states the film depicts “defamatory and untrue” instances. The court document also states that the film alludes to the notion that Brown did not “love his daughter [and is not] committed to his daughter,” per the New York Post. The reel will allegedly feature content from the 2004 reality show, Being Bobby Brown. TV One later issued a statement to E! News, noting that they will continue to stand behind the film.

“We are aware of the reported legal challenge by Bobby Brown regarding the film Bobbi Kristina and are taking appropriate steps on behalf of our network to respond. While we are not able to address our legal response at this time, we stand by the film and its representation of this period in Bobbi Kristina’s life.”

In 2015, authorities arrived at Bobbi Kristina’s Atlanta home to find her unconscious in a bathtub. According to CBS, the 22-year-old’s body reportedly housed marijuana, morphine, alcohol and other drug substances which resulted in lobar pneumonia.