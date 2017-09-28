Boosie Badazz Is Heartbroken Over The Death Of Hugh Hefner

Boosie Badazz is one southern hustler who is never afraid to take on a new opportunity. From his own liquor to snack foods, he does it all when it comes to expanding his bank account.

The Baton Rouge artist/entrepreneur is now stepping into yet another realm. This fall, Boosie is hitting the road to star in a live hip-hop musical inspired by New York Times bestselling author Wahida Clark’s 2005 book Thugs and The Women Who Love Them. — which also stars Ray J, Amina Buddafly, K. Michelle, Jamal Woolard, Boosie Badazz, Lyfe Jennings and Karlie Redd. He stopped by VIBE’s New York offices to discuss his drama filled role in the play, but first, we had to break some bad news to the die-hard Playboy fan.

“You just hurt my heart, bro. I ain’t been to the Playboy mansion yet,” said Boosie after hearing about the death of Hugh Hefner. “I like looking at porn. I liked to look at women in magazines, since I was a kid though. Around my family, it wasn’t hard to walk up on a Playboy.

It came as a shock to the controversial artist because he admittedly had not been on social media over the last 24 hours, but he wasn’t shy about going into detail about what Hugh Hefner’s brainchild did for him when he was a youngster.

“I used to love Playboy because I like hairy vaginas,” says Boosie with a smile. “Them pretty white girls with red hair. In the early ’90s and late ’80s, redheads were just bad… with the fluffy hair down there. Oohhh, I love it.”

We’ll leave it there for now…