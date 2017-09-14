Let the record reflect, just because you’re black does not mean Black Twitter will claim you: Case in point, Shad Moss, the artist formerly known as Bow Wow. The rapper/actor’s mentions have received many digital drive-by’s from social media users whether it be because he alleged to be flying private only for it to be discovered he was traveling coach, or because he claimed to have been chased by legions of fans only for many to roll their eyes or offer up another side eye.

On Wednesday (Sept. 14) Mr. Moss returned with some more heat when he outlined the kind of woman he’s looking for, and made it clear “relationships hold you back.”

“I don’t want a relationship they hold you back,” Moss captioned. “I want a best friend I can sleep with, make love to, hustle with, get money with, travel with, shop with, club with and live life with.”

When some read Moss’ explanation of what he’s looking for many likened his response to someone who wants the benefits of a relationship without the responsibility. Upon coming to this realization, Black Twitter began its thrashing of Bow Wow.

Bow Wow just said “I don’t want a burger. I just want a bun, beef , lettuce , tomatoes & onions” https://t.co/yWuGGj0r9N — JJ Velásquez (@TheBloodShow) September 13, 2017

So Bow Wow doesn’t want a relationship. He just wants…….a relationship? pic.twitter.com/E43DJIvswI — Ryan Belk (@rbelk_94) September 13, 2017

Bow Wow : I don’t want a car, I just want a tool that can get me from A to B with 4 wheels, AC, V8 engine, airbags, and GPS. pic.twitter.com/CKlFFhwLmL — Kerv (@KRVNZ) September 14, 2017

“I don’t want a pizza, I just want cheese, tomato sauce, and toppings on circular bread bro.”- Bow Wow pic.twitter.com/idPDzY9OBh — // Venny // (@DarthVenn) September 13, 2017

Okay, Shad.