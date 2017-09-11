Pop Classic “Sweet Dreams” Gets Must-Hear Brazilian Funk Remake

Brazilians are known worldwide for their power on the Internet, mostly due to the meme “Please Come To Brazil.” But that’s only 1 percent next to the madness that is Brazilian cyberspace and how seriously they take it.

One of the biggest memes in Brazil in 2017 was videos of people dancing or, more often, images of something tragically funny happening while the classic “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics, could be heard in the background. It grew to a point where different versions of the song would be used, especially a Brazilian funk one.

The duo CCOMA, Luciano Balen and Beto Scopel, made extensive research on specific timbre from the 1970s and 1980s for their most recent work, Subtropical Temperado, released in 2016. They invited the singer Etiene Nadine to recreate the classic song, in a Brazilian funk retake.

Scopel, who’s a trumpeter and produced the track, explains a little about the group’s path: “After the Subtropical Temperado album, we needed to move forward. We’re still ‘sub’ and we’re still ‘tropical.’ More rhythmic from now on and with lots of those references.”

Their version wasn’t the one used in the memes, but it shows how much Brazilians love the song and love funk.

Watch CCOMA’s video for “Sweet Dreams” up top.

