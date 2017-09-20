It’s shaping up to be a moody fall. Brent Faiyaz, the vocal frontman of hazy music collective Sonder (Atu and Dpat are the trio’s producers), has stepped forward with promises of all-new solo music. The slow-burning R&B crooner announced that his proper solo debut, Sonder Son, will drop on Oct. 13 via Lost Kids.

A post shared by Brent (@brentfaiyaz) on Sep 19, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

You’re already familiar with Faiyaz, trust us. His vocals carried the catchy chorus of fellow Maryland native Goldlink’s infectious 2017 hit “Crew.” Sonder Son will build upon the momentum the standout track started, as well as follow up Faiyaz’s 2016 EP, A.M. Paradox. Check out the tracklist below plus a few old tunes to catch yourself up to speed if you’re not hip.

READ: Gucci Mane Puts His Trap Stamp On Goldlink’s “Crew (Remix)”

1. “Home”

2. “Gang Over Luv”

3. “Burn One (Interlude)”

4. “First World Problems / Nobody Carez”

5. “Missin Out”

6. “Stay Down”

7. “L.A.”

8. “Talk 2 U”

9. “Make Luv”

10. “Sonder Son (Interlude)”

11. “So Far Gone / Fast Life Bluez”

12. “Needed”

13. “All I Want”