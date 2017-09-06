Ryan Coogler is the director of the highly anticipated Marvel film Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman in the principal role, Michael B. Jordan as the bad guy and Lupita Nyong’o as Dora Milaje.

The film takes place in a fictional part of Africa called Wakanda. This information is common knowledge to a lot of people except editors at British Airways’ in-flight publication, High Life magazine.

A passenger tweeted a photo of the magazine’s global best-dressed issue and noted the other featured celebrity women who had their birthplace correctly listed next to their name. However, the 34-year-old Nyong’o, who was born in Mexico, raised in Kenya and currently lives in Brooklyn, was said to be from Wakanda.

The British Airways in flight magazine really thinks Lupita Nyong’o is from Wakanda. pic.twitter.com/Pjnytkf68A — Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) September 4, 2017

As per usual, Twitter called out the travel magazine for its careless blunder.

Wakanda is lovely this time of year — AG (@5horizns) September 5, 2017

