A freshman student at Washington State University noticed that Brock Turner’s picture was used beside the definition of rape in her textbook, “Introduction to Criminal Justice: Systems, Diversity, and Change 2nd Edition,” and graciously decided to publicize the picture.

“He may have been able to get out of prison time but in my Criminal Justice 101 textbook, Brock Turner is the definition of rape, so he’s got that goin for him,” wrote Hannah Kendall Shuman on Facebook. The photo has been shared nearly 100,000 times.

According to the book, which was published in 2017 and written by Callie Marie Rennison and Mary J. Dodge, Turner is a “recent highly publicized example” of a rapist.

“Turner, a student at Stanford University, was caught in the act, and ultimately convicted of three felony charges: assault with intent to rape an intoxicated woman, sexually penetrating an intoxicated person with a foreign object, and sexually penetrating an unconscious person with a foreign object,” reads the textbook.

As we know, Turner only spent three-months behind bars in a controversial sentencing. He was released and is serving a three-year probation sentence.

“[My professor] has talked about the frighteningly low amounts of rape victims who actually see justice as well as the large amounts of male on woman violence that goes unseen or swept under the rug in America,” said Shuman in an interview.