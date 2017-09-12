Bruno Mars is gearing up for his first solo television special at New York’s iconic Apollo Theater for a primetime feature set to air on Nov. 29.

“Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo” will broadcast on CBS and is executive produced by the singer himself, in collaboration with producer-director extraordinaire Ben Winston.

“For me, Bruno Mars is the greatest performer in the world,” he said to Variety. “To be producing his first television special is a true honor. This will be a special show and a special night.”

While Mars, born Peter Gene Hernandez, has played before a large TV audience in the past, Variety reports this will be his first-ever solo television special.

What’s more, viewers will be treated to both a performance by the singer’s band the Hooligans, and a feature of never-before-seen stage footage.