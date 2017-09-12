Bryson Tiller Falls In Love With A Bad Biker In “Run Me Dry” (Video)

Bryson Tiller craves the need for speed in his new video for “Run Me Dry.” Actually, there’s a gorgeous lady who comes through on a dirtbike that really catches his eye first.

As the tune plays, we realize that the singer is actually caught up in how own TV fantasy. Viewer beware.

The single is featured on the crooner’s latest album, True to Self, which was released in late June.