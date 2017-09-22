BZZY Gets Lost In His “Hopes & Dreams” In Trippy New Video

BZZY has been way too busy lately.

After making moves as a TIDAL Discover artist and dropping his joint EP with Melvin Ingram Reap What You Sow, he has more to offer. So naturally, the kid Crook had to unplug and kick back in order to make his new “hopes & dreams” come true, and bag a cute shorty along the way.

In the official video for his single, BZZY finds a new love interest and whisks her away from the regular club scene. After hitting her with the sweet talk by the bar, BZZY grabs her by the hand and drives off to get lost somewhere by the beach. While it seems like they could live happily ever ever, life finds a way to weaken their perfect love story, which takes a trippy turn for the worse.