BZZY & L.A. Charger Melvin Ingram Drop Joint EP ‘Reap What You Sow’

BZZY fka Bizzy Crook and NFL player Melvin Ingram have achieved something that your favorite rapper has never done. The goodluck rapper from South Florida and the defensive end for the Los Angeles Chargers dropped a joint EP called Reap What You Sow, and it’s actually fire. There are only a handful of athletes that have made buzzworthy records from Shaquille O’Neal to Kobe Bryant. However, aside from Deion Sanders’ brief music career, there aren’t many NFL players who can rap like Ingram.

“Me being an athlete that does music, it gets tricky and weird ’cause soon as people see ‘athlete and music,’ they don’t take me serious, but music has always been something that I have took serious my whole life,” Ingram told Billboard.

BZZY takes Ingram into his goodluck fold as they team up for five stellar records with no other features. This Dream Team does the most by spitting slick bars over the hardest beats any football star has ever rapped over. The title track alone is enough to entice you to keep listening until the very last bar. If they didn’t take Ingram serious before, then we all need to now.

Listen to BZZY and Melvin Ingram’s joint EP Reap What You Sow below.