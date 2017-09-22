Premiere: Camp Lo’s ‘A Piece Of The Action’ Album

Camp Lo’s A Piece of the Action free album series kicks off with the duo’s new 10-track project. The latest from Cheeba and Geechi Suede features Pete Rock, Talib Kweli, M.O.P., Aesop Rock, Mac Miller, Jimmy Cozier, Ski Beatz and more. It serves as the first in a trilogy that showcases the lyricists collaborating with some of their favorites in the game — leading up to their The Get Down Brothers project on 10/13.

BitTorrent offers the project for free download and stream today (Sept 22).

BitTorrent Download Link: Camp Lo’s A Piece of the Action

This year the New York City veterans are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their classic record, Uptown Saturday Night. To commemorate the critically acclaimed LP, they’re also releasing The Way Uptown, a studio session album recorded during the making of the ’97 album. It will be added as a special bonus to the deluxe version of the their upcoming The Get Down Brothers album on 10/27.

The next two installments of A Piece Of The Action are scheduled for 9/29 and 10/6 with cameos from De La Soul, Uncle Murda, Ab Soul, Rick Ross, Mack Wilds and more.

Tracklist

01 – Ladies and Gentlemen (introducing 80 Blocks) w/ Talib Kweli

02 – Oddisee – Gonna Be Limelighters w/ Aesop Rock

03 – No Uniform w/ M.O.P. and Pete Rock

04 – Megan Good w/ Mac Miller

05 – No Hook w/ Pete Rock

06 – 82 Afros w/ Ski Beatz*

07 – All The Same w/ Jimmy Cozier

08 – Lucini (This is it) *

09 – Sugar Willie’s Revenge w/ Ski Beatz*

10 – Regulate w/ Yahzarah