It’s an understatement to say this has definitely been Cardi B’s year. From signing a record deal with Atlantic to having the hottest song of the summer, “Bodak Yellow” the Bronx-native continues to make money moves.

And now you’ll be able to hear more of the VIBE Viva cover star’s music, as she’s gearing up to release a proper debut, solo album in October. This past weekend during her set at Philadelphia’s Made in America Festival she announced the news to the crowd.

“Thank you everybody it was fun,” she told fans. “Thank you ya’ll. Let me remind you I’m dropping my album in October.”

Things are seemingly looking up for Cardi, born Becalis Almanzar, who at the festival also had a fangirl moment meeting Beyoncé and her mother Tina Lawson.