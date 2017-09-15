Rihanna’s 3rd annual Diamond Ball was a sheer success as celebrities dug deep in their pockets to help Hurricane Harvey and Irma victims as well as programs to promote education and the arts all around the world.

The event, benefiting The Clara Lionel Foundation, took place in New York Thursday (Sept. 14) with a bevy of guests like Jay Z and Beyonce, Cardi B, Lala Anthony, Jamie Foxx and Leonardo DiCaprio. Founded by Rihanna the event hold auctions of luxurious items and getaways with the proceeds going to the foundation. The foundation was created in 2012 and named after her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.

“The more you drink, the more inspired you’ll be to donate money … and help kids around the world,” said Rihanna to her guests. The event was hosted by Dave Chappelle with music by DJ Cassidy and a very special performance by Billboard’s current cover star, Kendrick Lamar.

USA Today reports items like art pieces, wine tastings and a necklace with 16-carats of white diamonds set in 18-karat white gold went for $180,000, $80,000 and $130,000 respectively. Chappelle was the winner of the Retna art piece.”I have the perfect wall for this,” he told the crowd.

Former president Barack Obama also dropped in a video message to the singer before two tickets to the Obama Foundation Fall Summit in Chicago went up for auction. “You’ve become a powerful force,” Obama said while thanking the singer for her charitable efforts. The entertainer has been more vocal about her views in education and the well being of young girls all around the world. She recently launched the “The Dollar Campaign,” which will benefit aspiring students in Malawi.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZDLl4VFwOF/

The singer also enjoyed the company of Jay Z and Beyonce, as the Diamond Ball marked their first public outing since the arrival of twins Rumi and Sir. Bey recently visited her hometown of Houston on behalf of her BeyGood Houston launch to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Beyoncé and Rihanna finally reunited and it's what we deserve. 😍❤️ #DiamondBall pic.twitter.com/PDAwh1WAra — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 15, 2017

In total, Rihanna’s organization raised $840,000 from the auction portion.

See more photos from the Diamond Ball below.

Rihanna and her family

CREDIT: Getty Images

Host Dave Chappelle

CREDIT: Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar

CREDIT: Getty Images

Cardi B

Lil Kim

CREDIT: Getty Images

Lala Anthony

CREDIT: Getty Images

Young Thug

CREDIT: Getty Images

Trevor Noah and Jidenna

CREDIT: Getty Images

