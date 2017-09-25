Cardi B Emotional After Making History With “Bodak Yellow” (Exclusive)

Cardi B on Monday morning became the first woman MC to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart as a solo act (no credited features) in nearly 19 years. With “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi is just the second-ever female rapper to accomplish such a feat, following Lauryn Hill’s 1998 solo entry “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

We caught up with Cardi B at Atlantic Records, where her home team surprised her with a platinum plaque, bubbly and all the glittery trimmings.

“I’m feeling really good and very emotional. My family, all my friends are here. I was really pissed at Atlantic this morning because they kept telling me, ‘Oh we just want you to come to New York to pick up your plaque,” explained the VIBE Viva cover star while holding court inside Atlantic’s headquarters. “I’m like, ‘Ugh, they so extra. Why the hell do I have to wake up so early in the morning to pick up a plaque only to go back to Miami? But it was a lovely surprise.”

For Cardi, born Belcalis Almanzar, having to take a quick day trip to New York from Florida to accept her honor of topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart was more than a surprise, it was a testament to her wildest dreams.

#BodakYellow goes No.1, and @iamcardib gives an acceptance speech like only Cardi can. A post shared by VibeMagazine (@vibemagazine) on Sep 25, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

“I know this means everything to my family and to my friends,” she said. “And to the girls I used to dance with. Because this doesn’t happen to people like us or where I came from. I know that they are genuinely happy for me, that’s why they came up here.”

The girls in attendance Cardi is referencing are the women she used to work with as a stripper.

“A lot of people, like my family, they know me and they know the struggle, but nobody really saw me… when I saw these girls here today, these girls that I’ve been knowing since I was 16, 17 years old, back when we was like, ‘Damn, it’s a bad night, I’m about to go get a real job’ at the strip club, when I saw them be here, it’s because they’re proud of me and they love me.”

She added: “Because trust me, these people don’t wake up early. My friends don’t be waking up early [Laugh]. I can’t even call them at 11 in the morning for advice, it’s always after three.

Congratulations to Cardi B on her No. 1 win with “Bodak Yellow.” This isn’t the last of her money moves.