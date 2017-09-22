NYPD Fails To Find Evidence Of Chokehold Placed On Cardi B

In the middle of her growing success, Cardi B was reportedly met with opposition earlier this week. In a pair of now-deleted tweets, the Bronx native said she was placed in a chokehold by a white NYPD officer.

READ: Offset Weighs In On Cardi B’s Recent Incident With The NYPD

Since that time, the city’s law enforcement officials launched an investigation, but they’ve yet to find evidence of this occurrence. According to TMZ, the NYPD’s Assistant Commissioner Peter Donald said officials responsible for monitoring the area looked into the encounter and reviewed surveillance videos, but still failed to find proof of the assault.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a car accident in Columbus Circle involving the “Red Barz” rapper and an unidentified driver on Tuesday evening (Sept. 19). The latter allegedly hit Cardi’s vehicle and an argument ensued. That’s when an officer got involved and reportedly placed the 24-year-old in a chokehold.

READ: Cardi B States An NYPD Cop Placed Her In A Chokehold

Details are still forthcoming.