We’re still reeling from Cardi B’s moment in music history with “Bodak Yellow.”

On Monday (Sept. 26), Cardi became the first woman MC to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart as a solo act (no credited features) in nearly 19 years. With “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi is just the second-ever female rapper to accomplish such a feat, following Lauryn Hill’s 1998 solo entry “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

READ: Cardi B Emotional After Making History With “Bodak Yellow” (Exclusive)

Cardi, née Belcalis Almanzar, is also the first Dominican artist to top the charts. In honor of her Caribbean heritage (which includes Trinidadian ancestry on her mother’s side), watch Cardi and her grandmother’s flawless hip work to merengue típico in the video clip below.