Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” has made a huge splash, and not just on the charts. According to Cardi’s dentist, Dr. Cartrise Austin, her dental business has skyrocketed to a whole new level after the rapper shouted her out on the No. 1 track.

“Since the song ‘Bodak Yellow’ went out, things have been incredible.” She told TMZ, “My business has literally tripled.” The reference that Dr. Austin was talking about is the song lyric, “got a bag and fixed my teeth.”

The Bronx native has been very vocal about her medical history. She first debuted her new grill last year in a video on social media. In the video, Cardi told her haters to back up off her now that she got her smile adjusted. “Suck my d**k,” she previously stated, while cheesing for the camera.

If you’re unfamiliar with Cardi’s No. 1 smile, check it out in the pic below.