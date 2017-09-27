Cardi B Wore Her Hater Blockers To The ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Stage And Killed Her Performance
Cardi B is on one.
Despite being Twitter-attacked by her own peers (read: Azealia Banks) after making music history with “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B took the Jimmy Fallon stage by storm, Tuesday night.
READ: Cardi B Emotional After Making History With “Bodak Yellow” (Exclusive)
Dripping serious appeal in her signature braggadocio swag and a pair of sleek shades, the Billboard Hot 100 frontrunner kicked her “No Limit” verse alongside Oakland rapper G-Eazy.
Watch it all go down up top.