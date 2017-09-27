Cardi B is on one.

Despite being Twitter-attacked by her own peers (read: Azealia Banks) after making music history with “Bodak Yellow,” Cardi B took the Jimmy Fallon stage by storm, Tuesday night.

Dripping serious appeal in her signature braggadocio swag and a pair of sleek shades, the Billboard Hot 100 frontrunner kicked her “No Limit” verse alongside Oakland rapper G-Eazy.

Watch it all go down up top.