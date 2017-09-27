Cardi B Gets ‘Uncensored’ About Her Run-In With NYPD, Love Life & More

After celebrating her No. 1 record “Bodak Yellow” in New York City, Cardi B jetted down to South Florida to continue the celebration as the star of 99 JAMZ’s Uncensored show. Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale was jam packed with loyal members of the Bardi Gang, who came to see the Bronx star make money moves on stage while dropping gems on the host, Felisha Monet.

Monet kicked off the show by congratulating Cardi for her first #1 single ever with a cake. While her sequin bodysuit made her gleam in the limelight, Monet got the scoop on everything from her reaction to the success of her platinum single — down to the first albums she ever bought. Cardi also revealed how her prospering love life with Offset began, and what he has done to help encourage her growing music career.

Later on, Monet asked the Dominican bombshell about what happened earlier this month when she tweeted (and then deleted) her feelings about the NYPD after she was allegedly put in a chokehold by an officer. Although she didn’t want the negative hype to take away from the amazing news about her song making Billboard history, Cardi said that the entire situation messed her up.

“It really bothered me that a lot of people were saying like ‘she’s doing everything for publicity.’ That sh*t f**ked my head OD.”

Cardi B performs “Bodak Yellow”