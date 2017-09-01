Long before she was making money moves, Cardi B was just a regular, schmegular, degular girl from The Bronx.

While attending Renaissance High School For Musical Theater & Technology, Belcalis Almanzar put on her best Lady Gaga impression for a rousing performance of “Bad Romance” for her high school talent show in 2010.

During the set, Cardi is dressed in all red strutting around the stage to The Fame Monster hit, and the performance comes complete with backup dancers. At one point, the dancers crowd around young Cardi, who busts a few moves with them from the music video at certain parts.

Who would have predicted that just seven years later, the girl in this video would have one of the top songs in the country? Currently, “Bodak Yellow” is number three on the Billboard Hot 100, and tops the Top Rap Songs and Rap Streaming charts. Aaaooowwww!