Cardi B States An NYPD Cop Reportedly Placed Her In A Chokehold

On Tuesday evening (Sept. 19), rising rapper Cardi B posted a disturbing tweet that involved New York City’s law enforcement. Per the “Red Barz” artist’s Twitter, an unidentified officer reportedly physically assaulted the Bronx native.

“I can’t believe this cop put me on a choke hole just now sh*t is crazy these NY cops don’t know how to do they job F**K 12,” she published. Although the tweets are now erased from her timeline, another user asked if the officer was white, to which Cardi replied, “YEUP HE WAS.”

Despite this occurrence, the VIBE VIVA cover star has attained well-deserved success for her strides in the music industry. Her current single, “Bodak Yellow,” has found a home atop the streaming charts, and continues to vie for the number one slot on the Billboard Hot 100 graph. According to recent reports, the “Sauce Boyz” rapper allegedly inked a deal with Steve Madden for a shoe collaboration.

