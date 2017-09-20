Cardi B might still be reeling from an NYPD chokehold Tuesday night (Sept. 19), but an earlier lunch meeting with Steve Madden is cause for a little celebration. If you let Irv Gotti tell it, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and fashion mogul are collaborating on a shoe, and Gotti is “powering” the endeavor.

“Y’all ready for this Collabo??” the Murder, Inc. founder wrote via Instagram. “Steve Madden and Cardi B!! Cardi’s Shoes!! Powered by Visionary Ideas.”

No confirmation from the Bronx native yet, but if the image below is an indication of anything, it’s that Cardi is still about her shmoney moves.

Y’all ready for this Collabo?? Steve Madden and Cardi B!! Cardi’s Shoes!! Powered by Visionary Ideas. A post shared by Irv “Gotti” Lorenzo (@irvgotti187) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT



