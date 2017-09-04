Could Cardi B Join SZA On The Remix Of “Love Galore”?

It wasn’t a secret that Bronx-bred MC Cardi B was loving SZA’s rendition of her hit “Bodak Yellow,” which the TDE signee performed during her CTRL Tour. Cardi shared the clip on her social media and wrote that her short performance of the song “means soo much.”

@sza is me every time Bodak Yellow comes on 💃🏾 @iamcardib A post shared by The FADER (@thefader) on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Gotta thank @sza for showing BODAK YELLOW some love .Means soo much 😍😍❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BYrq6SUhIQ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 24, 2017

Now, it looks like SZA is open to the idea of having Cardi rap on the official remix to her CTRL album’s hit “Love Galore.” On Twitter, the singer wrote that it’s time for one to be made, and linked a video of Cardi crooning along to her hit.

Iss time for an official remix dammit 😰🙏🏾💕 https://t.co/Bl2kHsy7wE — SZA (@sza) September 3, 2017

This could prove to be a very fruitful collaboration, as Cardi’s shown that she can hold her own on the charts, and SZA’s album debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. Hopefully this is the beginning of something very great in the near future for both fan groups.

