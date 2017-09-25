Carmelo Anthony Pens Letter Of Gratitude To New York

What a journey it has been for former New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony, who spent seven strenuous and critical seasons with the Big Apple’s NBA team. Last week, the 33-year-old was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, putting an end to months of speculation on which team he would call home.

To express his gratitude for his hometown, Anthony penned a letter to the permanent place NY will hold in his heart no matter the color of his jersey. “I came to NYC to B (Be) Born again. The sense of something extraordinary happening left me with a lot of sleepless nights dreaming of possibilities,” he wrote. “The one thing I kept telling myself was ‘Make my mark in NYC and I’d be made a man.'”

Anthony also shared that he will not stay away from New York for too long. “Although this goodbye is just temporary, this is the hardest goodbye for me to say,” Anthony continued. “I wipe the tears off my cheek and smile at the same time because I know we will meet again someday.”

Along with No. 7’s rollercoaster journey came former Knicks president Phil Jackson’s unabashed criticism of his tenure with the franchise. “We have not been able to win with him on the court at this time and I think the direction with our team is that he is a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere he can win or chase that championship,” Jackson said back in April.

Let’s see what the upcoming NBA season holds for Melo. Read his full statement here.