Carmelo Anthony has finally found a new team home. Months after of speculation, former New York Knicks president Phil Jackson’s “better off” comemntary, and negotiation over Anthony’s “no-trade” clause, it has been announced that the small forward will be traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, alongside point guard Russell Westbrook, small forward Paul George and more.

“New York has agreed to a deal to send Carmelo Anthony to OKC for Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick,” tweeted ESPN’s Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski‏.

The New York Knicks ended last year’s NBA season with 31 wins and 51 losses, while OKC made it to the first round of playoffs and ended with 47 wins and 35 losses.

With Paul George and Russell Westbrook soon to be listed as a free agent, the Oklahoma City Thunder has an opportunity to take the team further offensively in the upcoming season.

The 33-year-old played in a total of 410 games while playing for the Knicks during his 6-season run.