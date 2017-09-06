Like many Texas musicians and residents, rapper/entrepreneur and Houston-native, Chamillionaire has been involved in relief work to aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey across the hardest hit areas. He has started a new charity, the Robin’s Heart Foundation, to collect monetary donations for those in need.

READ: Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey Join Telethon To Aid Houston Residents

Cham was inspired after being a part of the relief work for Port Arthur, Beaumont, and Orange in the Lone Star state. After witnessing the horrific devastation across the towns he started the Robin’s Heart Foundation in order to do more to provide more basic essentials to the residents.

“Just like so many other people out there, I don’t want to sit on the sidelines, I want to do the most that I can to help,” Cham says his website. “I will be investing a lot of my own personal time and money to help, but there are so many people impacted by the flooding that I can’t help feeling like I need to try my best to do more.

“I’m sure there are plenty of other campaigns that will do great things for the people who have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” he added. “But I want to focus on a lot of the families and areas that I feel have been extremely overlooked.”

READ: Trae Tha Truth Brings Food And Water To Inmates Affected By Hurricane Harvey

Chamillionaire has since donated $25,000 of his own money towards the charity and has promised that all of the money raised will go to those in need with no administrative fee.

The Robin’s Heart Foundation will be taking all everyday necessities and items for the hurricane victims. You can ship or deliver them to 6006 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77076.

For more information on essential items to donate and his promise for transparency, you can find it all on his website Chamillionaire.com.