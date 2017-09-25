Chance the Rapper will be on tonight’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert as a guest and musical act. He’ll premiere “never-before-heard” songs on the show, according to the Late Show Twitter account.

TONIGHT: @StephenAtHome sits down with the legend that is @chancetherapper before he performs 🚨 NEVER-BEFORE-HEARD MUSIC. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ahHIPrmpI0 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) September 25, 2017

New York City-based band Thirdstory announced they will be providing backup support for Chance’s performance.

Chance the Rapper is no stranger to Stephen Colbert: Earlier this year, he performed a cover of the Arthur theme song with Ziggy Marley and Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste on the program. Just last week, he made a surprise cameo during Colbert’s hosting gig at the Emmys.

For curious fans looking for a preview before the show, Chance’s Instagram post from last month, featuring the rapper jamming to new music, may be a good indicator of what to expect on tonight’s program.

