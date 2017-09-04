Chance the Rapper definitely ‘puts on’ for his city. In the past year alone, the rapper has showered his hometown with free concerts, benefit events, and more in order to rebuild and uplift the young community. And most recently, Chano reportedly raised $2.2 million in order to fund 20 Chicago schools.

READ: Chance The Rapper Gets Fans Excited With New Music On Instagram

Fans witnessed Chano in ‘teacher mode’ this past week, when the rapper posted a live stream of him talking during a press conference, dressed in a Steve Jobs-inspired outfit. During the conversation, the “No Problems” artist discussed philanthropic initiatives, including the OpenMike program and Parade to the Polls. He also spoke about his own foundation,the New Chance fund, which was hosting the event.

“Every contribution…brings this city and this nation closer to providing a well-rounded quality education for each and every child,” he stated. “Funding quality education for public [school] students is the most important investment a community can make.”

READ: Chance The Rapper Has His Eyes Set On Attending A Historically Black College

This isn’t the first time Chance has made a generous donation toward Chicago Public Schools. In Mar. 2017, Chano announced that he would be making a hefty donation of $1 million to the school system. He also opted to speak with the governor about other ways to help the community and young students.

The 20 schools that have been elected to receive donations from the New Chance fund will reportedly get $100,000 each throughout the next three years. See the complete list of schools below.

Ambrose Plamondon Elementary

Mireles Elementary Academy

C.E. Hughes Elementary

Edmond Burke Elementary

Edward White Career Academy

Esmond Elementary

Corliss High School

Aldridge Elementary

Fiske Elementary

Greenleaf Whittier Elementary

Beethoven Elementary

Mahalia Jackson Elementary

Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School

Ninos Heroes Elementary

Orr Academy High School

Oglesby Elementary

Robert A. Black Magnet Elementary

Dett Elementary

Spry Community Links High School

W.K. New Sullivan Elementary