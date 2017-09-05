As KYLE continues to plow his way into the pop world after linking up with Marc E. Bassy on “Plot Twist,” Charlie Puth adds to the artist to his now platinum selling hit, “Attention.”

KYLE kicks the revamped song off with a short, gift-wrapped verse that spices up Puth’s amazing tune.

“Attention (Remix)” comes at the cusp of the original version’s recent success as its visuals reached 390 million views, making it his highest performing solo video to date. The song currently sits at #5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and serves as the first single from Puth forthcoming second album, Voicenotes.

The remix is available on all streaming platforms.

