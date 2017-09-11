A Charlotte, North Carolina woman came under fire for listing “smart” and “white” as political qualifications which should make voters confident she could be their next mayor.

READ Officer Draws Gun On A Black Man For Failing To Signal

Kimberley Paige Barnette was reportedly a magistrate for Mecklenburg County, N.C., and is making her debut mayoral run in the Sept. 12 primary against two other white candidates which she trails behind.

“Vote for me!” Barnette posted on her now deactivated Facebook bio. “Republican, smart, white, traditional.”

CREDIT: Kimberley Paige Barnette's Facebook page

Barnette assumed these attributes made her a desirable or even qualified candidate (Donald Trump fits two of the four qualities listed so we understand why the assumption was made) but was quickly told otherwise by Robin Hayes, the state Republican Party Chair.

READ Donald Trump Bans Transgender People From Serving In The U.S. Military

“This contest will not be decided based on the skin color [of] the candidates. Any suggestion that a candidate is more or less qualified for political office based on their skin color alone is offensive to North Carolina Republicans, and we condemn it. This type of suggestion has no place in our public discourse,’ ” Hayes said in a statement.”

When keeping it privileged goes wrong.