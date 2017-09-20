The family of Kenneka Jenkins will not see any footage of the 19-year-old in a freezer because it doesn’t exist, bringing more questions than answers in the teen’s death.

According to CBS News, the news was confirmed Tuesday (Sept. 19) by a spokesperson at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center, where Jenkins was seen before her body was found in a walk-freezer in the early hours of Sept. 10. The teen arrived at the hotel with friends on Sept. 8 and was reported missing the next day.

The spokesperson added no surveillance cameras rest near the kitchen freezer in the hotel. Attorney Larry Rogers Jr. for the family toured the hotel for an hour to analyze the places Jenkins was seen walking. Time lapse videos were released to the public last week showing Jenkins possibly intoxicated while walking through the hotel’s halls, elevator and kitchen for an hour.

Jenkins’ mother Teresa Martin has stated repeatedly she doesn’t believe the pushed narrative that her daughter accidentally locked herself in the freezer, causing her own death. “I want to see her literally, actually walking into this freezer,” Martin said last week.

The confirmation about the non-existent freezer footage refutes the claims Chicago community activist Andrew Holmes made last week. In a press conference, Holmes said Rosemont detectives showed him the video with the teen walking through a kitchen door to the walk-in freezer. The family quickly stated that Holmes didn’t represent the family in any way.

So far, the Rosemont Public Safety Department has spoken to a total of 25 people connected to the incident, including the 16 that were with the teen before she died.

