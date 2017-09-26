Taking a knee has consequences for more than just athletes, if law enforcement decides to participate in the peaceful demonstration they too may face punishment.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a photo of two police officers kneeling with a civilian captured on Instagram caused for both members of law enforcement to be reprimanded. A woman by the name of Aleta Clark snapped the picture.

That Moment when you walk into the police station and ask the Men of Color are they Against Police Brutality and Racism & they say Yes… then you ask them if they support Colin Kapernick… and they also say yes… then you ask them to Kneel.! ✊🏿👏🏿 #ColinKaepernick #WeSupportYou A post shared by Aleta (@englewoodbarbie) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

“That moment when you walk into the police station and ask the men of color are they against police brutality and racism and they say yes… then you ask them if they support Colin Kapernick… and they also say yes… then you ask them to kneel,” Clark captioned

As of Tuesday (Sept. 26) the post received 2,066 likes and 90 comments. However, it also resulted in the two unidentified officers to be punished. Spokesman for the Chicago Police Department Anthony Guglielmi said “we are aware of the photo and we will address it in the same way we have handled previous incidents in which officers have made political statements while in uniform, with a reprimand and a reminder of department policies.”