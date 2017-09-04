Chief Keef Releases 10-Track ‘The W’ Mixtape

Chicago’s very own Dennis The Menace aka Chief Keef is staying out of trouble, and concentrating on the better things in life. After opening up to fans like never before on a recent episode of Vice’s The Therapist, Sosa released a 10-song mixtape.

Keef continues to give his fanbase exactly what they want; unfiltered raps with lots of sh*t talking. The W features production from Zaytoven and 808 Mafia, along with cameos from Lil’ Bibby and Fredo Santana.