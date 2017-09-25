Happy birthday Donald Glover. The Renaissance Man turns 34 today (Sept. 25).

READ: Donald Glover Speaks On The “Surprising” Success Of “Redbone”

Although much of the focus of his storied career is currently on his acting roles, writing skills and Emmy Award-winning directing chops, Glover is also a Grammy-nominated musician, who is known to many under the moniker Childish Gambino.

Gambino has released seven mixtapes and three LP’s, all which bring something different to the table and the music conversation as a whole.

His experience as a comedy writer has contributed to some memorably witty lines, which has helped him stand out in a league of his own. His most recent album Awaken, My Love! has also proven that Gambino also has the ability to create full-length musical masterpieces that transcend the genre of rap.

READ: Chance The Rapper Updates Fans On The Status Of His Donald Glover Collaboration

We at VIBE hand-picked some of our very favorite tracks in honor of Glover’s special day. Check out the gallery above to hear our selection. What are some of your favorites?