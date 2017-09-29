Childish Gambino’s “Redbone” Hits Triple Platinum Status

It seems as though there’s nothing Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino can’t do.

READ: Stay Woke: Childish Gambino’s “Redbone” Goes Double Platinum

After spending a year delivering unique performances at Governor’s Ball and alongside Dave Chappelle, Glover made history at the Emmys earlier this month as the first African-American to win in the director category. The Atlanta creator can now add another phenomenal accolade to his extensive resumé.

The RIAA has crowned Childish Gambino’s chart-topping single “Redbone” triple platinum. Gambino’s infectious lead single off of his certified Gold album Awaken, My Love!, has proven to be an instant classic and even took on a new route in the meme world.

READ Stay Woke: 5 Funny Covers Of Childish Gambino’s “Redbone”

The track has rested 11 weeks on top of the Urban AC charts and also hit No. 1 on Rhythmic Radio. Glover may be retiring his rap alias, but at least his music will live in infamy.

Clap for ‘Bino and enjoy some of our favorite tracks here.