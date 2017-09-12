Chloe x Halle Perform Acoustic Version Of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow”
Chloe x Halle, the sister singers signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood label, uploaded their acoustic version of Cardi B’s summer anthem, “Bodak Yellow.”
The talented twosome, who recently announced they’d be acting alongside Yara Shahidi in Grown-ish, debuted their version on Twitter Monday (Sept. 11). They wrote that they “couldn’t get the song out of [their] heads,” and tagged the Bronx-bred rap star in their video.
when you can’t get #BodakYellow outta your head… 🎶🎶 @ImCardiB ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cv8PGlmYlz
— chloe and halle (@chloexhalle) September 12, 2017
“Bodak Yellow” currently sits at number two on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the highest-charting rap song by a female since 2014, when Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” peaked at number two.