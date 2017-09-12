Chloe x Halle, the sister singers signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood label, uploaded their acoustic version of Cardi B’s summer anthem, “Bodak Yellow.”

READ: Black Girl Magic: Chloe And Halle To Appear In ‘Black-Ish’ Spinoff

The talented twosome, who recently announced they’d be acting alongside Yara Shahidi in Grown-ish, debuted their version on Twitter Monday (Sept. 11). They wrote that they “couldn’t get the song out of [their] heads,” and tagged the Bronx-bred rap star in their video.

READ: Chloe x Halle Are One With The Elements In Their Video For “Fall”

“Bodak Yellow” currently sits at number two on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the highest-charting rap song by a female since 2014, when Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” peaked at number two.