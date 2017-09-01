Chuck D is confident Flavor Flav’s surprise lawsuit won’t steer Public Enemy’s ship into chaos. The hip-hop legend shared his thoughts on the suit with TMZ, calling Flav’s legal move the “wrong road.”

“Flav has his rights, but took a wrong road with this,” Chuck D told the outlet Thursday (Aug, 31). The lawsuit by Flav alleges his bandmates and several production heads used his likeliness and voice with his permission, specifically for the group’s July release, Nothing is Quick Like the Desert. “Despite Drayton’s position in Public Enemy, the group’s management and related companies have for years attempted to minimize his role in the Public Enemy business, while continuing to rely upon Drayton’s fame and persona to market the brand,” court documents obtained by Billboard state.

While Flav admitted to recording the songs, he was unaware of the creative process and had no idea his recordings were final tracks for the album. The 58-year-old said he’s never been paid for 50 songs penned for the group.

Chuck D added on Twitter the status of the group while sharing a few times Flavor let the group down. Flavor is reportedly under new management and the lawsuit was meant to tackle third parties handling their merchandise.

PE Door is always open not for Bulsht.He as a no show for @harrybelafonte @Sankofa benefit after the man inducted us into RRHOF #ungrateful — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) September 1, 2017

When its all SAID & done I gotta pick him up & dust him off. Miss a deadline things move.Don't release album there WONT be touring #spoiled pic.twitter.com/nDxwxs468j — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) August 31, 2017

Flav will be ok. @tmz Drama is beneath me considering our Age. It's low entertainment but I definitely like to find those 50 songs he wrote pic.twitter.com/VMZWkk67aL — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) August 31, 2017

I'll end there I need not to make no damn list on Flavor. We go fwd. He's 58.Houston needs attention. As w TRUMPOTUS. BLOGS ETC-do good work pic.twitter.com/dSlExxXavA — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) September 1, 2017

Despite the drama, the 57-year-old says Flavor will tour with the group in the future and hopes the beloved hype man and musician “will be woke in rehearsal studio and paying attention to the work we and all the members do worldwide.”

In the meantime, stream Nothing is Quick Like the Desert here.

