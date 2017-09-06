Clinton Sparks Goes Bananas With This Hour-long Mix On ‘Clinton Sparks Radio’

Grammy-nominated DJ Clinton Sparks brings his expertise to the masses with his new radio show, Clinton Sparks Radio. Sparks recently joined forces with Dash Radio for the weekly hour-long show that fans can jam to on SoundCloud.

After an appealing introduction from actor Samuel L. Jackson, the veteran DJ spazzes out with hit after hit after hit after hit — for an entire hour. It’s nonstop energy. Some of the songs include Fat Joe’s “So Excited”; DJ Khaled’s “Don’t Quit” featuring Travi$ Scott and Jeremih; Goldlink’s “Crew” with Shy Glizzy and Brent Faiyaz; and 21 Savage’s “Bank Account,” among many other hits.

Whether you’re on the J.O.B. with your fussy boss, in your car on the way home or lounging in your apartment, this hour-long mix is a certified neck-shaker.

Stream Clinton Sparks Radio’s “Get Familiar Radio 002″ below.