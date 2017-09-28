Fans of Coming to America are in for a real cinematic treat. According to Variety, the sequel to the 1988 comedy is really happening. The script will be spearheaded by Black-ish creator and Emmy Award winner, Kenya Barris.

READ: Original ‘Coming To America’ Writers Express Interest In Sequel

The reel follows the insanely wealthy Prince Akeem Joffer (Eddie Murphy) and his journey from a fictional African country called Zamunda to Queens, New York in hopes of finding his “queen to be.” Throughout his quest alongside his confidant Semmi (Arsenio Hall), he meets a series of characters that help to add color to the $300 million-grossing movie.

READ: Eddie Murphy Leaves Twitter Buzzing Over Potential ‘Coming To America’ Sequel

Although Murphy denied reports of a possible follow-up, the film site notes that he’s reportedly signed on to help with the movie’s production. No details on if he will star again have surfaced.