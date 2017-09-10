There are certain duos that when they work together great things happen. Michael and Quincy, De Niro and Scorsese and now Common and Ava DuVernay have made their way into that circle.

The rapper earned his first Oscar along with John Legend for his song “Glory” which was used in DuVernay’s 2015 film Selma. Saturday night (Sept. 9) their collective winning streak continued when Common took home his first Emmy along with Robert Glasper for his song “Letters To The Free” which was used in the Netflix original documentary 13th

“I want to thank god first and foremost,” Common said “Any time I get a chance to work with Ava DuVernay it leads to something positive, something strong.”

Common’s Emmy win was one of four for the documentary that examined America’s school to prison pipeline. The 45-year-old said working with the Queen Sugar director on 13th also motivated him to visit inmates at Folsom State Prison recently.

Her work has led me to go to prisons in California,” he said, “and talk to the prisoners. I met some of the most humane people ever…I was enlightened in my life in the way that I haven’t been in a long time.”

Along with Common’s win, DuVernay took home a gold statue for Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special. Upon earning his win, Common was well aware he’s one step away from earning the prestigious distinction of EGOT, all he needs is a Tony.

“Yes, it’s on my mind..(EGOT) would be a blessing,” Common admitted.“I wanted to go to Broadway before I won any awards; I would love to do theater.