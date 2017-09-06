When it comes to fighting for criminal-justice reform, Common backs up his talk with action. After launching his Hope & Redemption tour earlier this year — in which he visited prisons for four days to perform for inmates — the rapper, along with J. Cole, recently took over Capitol Mall in Sacramento, Calif., for a free concert in an effort to advocate for the same cause.

READ J. Cole Spent Time With Lifers At San Quentin State Prison

Common’s good deeds didn’t end there. He recently paid a visit to the Folsom State Prison in California and treated the men to a concert as part of his Imagine Justice initiative.

Imagine Justice took to social media to share the photos of Common’s inspiring trip, through its “Faces of Mass Incarceration” photo series. The photos capture the men captivated by the MC, smiling with raised fists as the “Black America Again” rapper performed. Other photos show Common heading down to the crowd of inmates to greet them.

“I’m blessed to have the opportunity to connect with my brothers inside Folsom State Prison and perform for them to inspire them and spread a message of hope, redemption, justice, love and compassion,” the rapper wrote in an Instagram post.

READ Common And Ice Cube To Discuss Chicago Gun Violence For New VH1 Special

The multi-hyphenate star recently documented his four-day prison tour visits in a YouTube web series titled The Hope & Redemption Tour, giving viewers the opportunity to hear the heartfelt stories of the women and men facing lengthy prison sentences and what their lives are like behind the prison walls.

I'm blessed to have the opportunity to connect with my brothers inside Folsom State Prison and perform for them to inspire them and spread a message of hope, redemption, justice, love and compassion. @ImaginexJustice. Photos by @Emily_Berkey. A post shared by Common (@common) on Sep 4, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

This story was originally published on Billboard.