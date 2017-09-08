Mass Appeal Signee Cuz Lightyear Recruits G-Perico On New Single, “Recognize”

Newcomer Cuz Lightyear has been paying his dues during his novice hip-hop journey. It’s paying off, too, because legends like Nas and Killer Mike have noticed the kid’s budding talent.

Now the newly signed Mass Appeal artist is prepping his forthcoming project, What Up Cuz. To set the play in motion, Cuz delivered the project’s first single with “Recognize” featuring South Central native, G-Perico.

Over production by Skful and Frank Dukes, the crips/rappers throw bravado-filled rhymes over the party-starting instrumental. Cuz has the ability to be subjective, or simply have fun–even when detailing his grim life story.

Get familiar with Cuz Lightyear by streaming his 2016 project Cuz. Then pay attention to how he runs the lyrical gamut with tracks like “FOH” and “Pots and Pans,” featuring Maxo Kream and Killer Mike, respectively.

What Up Cuz will be available on Sept. 22.

Stream “Recognize” below.