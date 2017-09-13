Early Sunday morning (Sept. 10), Baton Rouge lost another one of its budding talents. Rising rapper by the name of Da Real Gee Money was reportedly found dead in his hometown after suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 22-year-old was reportedly pronounced dead early Sunday morning on Dallas Drive, according to Sgt. Don Copppola. Activist, Arthur “Silky Slim” Reed, who was an acquaintance of Gee Money, spoke out about the tragic loss of life. “It’s sad to see such a young, vibrant individual’s (life) cut so short,” Reed told The Advocate. “I’m just praying for his family, and that his life will save someone else’s life that’s on the same track.”

Prior to his death, Gee Money was considered to be a rapper on the rise, with potential to be one of the breakout acts of the Baton Rouge area. Gee Money’s untimely ending comes less than six months after rapper Zoe Realla was shot and hilled in Baton Rouge back in Apr. 2017.

Police have not released any further details concerning Gee Money’s case.

Rest in peace.