Famed street style designer Dapper Dan and Gucci brand are officially working together. The two reportedly inked a deal to create a new capsule collection, according to The New York Times. In celebration of the upcoming line, the Harlem designer was photographed for the Cruise 2018 campaign.

In the campaign shoot, which was photographed by Glen Luchford, Dapper Dan is pictured in a variety of tailored suits. The collection will reportedly be launched next spring as a part of Gucci’s 2018 pre-fall range, according to reports. Additionally, the new partnership will aid in re-opening Dapper Dan’s Harlem boutique, which has been closed since 1992. Th boutique was well known

CREDIT: Gucci/Glen Luchford

The new collaboration comes shortly after Gucci was accused of copying Dan’s 80s designs during a fashion show in May 2017. Following backlash, the brand’s creative director, Alessandro Michele came forward, stating that they were paying “homage” to Dan’s unique fashions, which later triggered a dialogue between the two.

Despite public outrage, Dapper Dan admitted he was never entirely offended by Gucci’s runway show. “I was never apprehensive about what took place. The public was more up in arms than me,” he told NYT. “Alessandro and I are part of two parallel universes. The magic that took place as a result of what he did was bringing these two parallel universes together. That opened a dialogue between us when we finally got in touch with each other. I found out how similar our experiences were, the way he grew up and the way I grew up, and how he was influenced by me. “

The boutique will reportedly open at the end of 2017 “by appointment stdio for custom commissions.”