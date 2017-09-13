As Colin Kaepernick’s journey in political activism continues to grow, plenty of retired and active players have shown their distain over his movement.

READ Colin Kaepernick’s Memorabilia To Be Featured In The National Museum Of African American History And Culture

Next in line is retired baseball player Darryl Strawberry, who spoke to FOX Business Tuesday (Sept. 12) about act of merging sports and politics. Strawberry was the talk of the 80’s and 90’s during his trek on the New York Mets and Yankees, but fell into drug and alcohol addiction.

While promoting his book Don’t Give Up On Me: Shedding Light On Addiction With Darryl Strawberry, the minister says athletes these days should stick to the art of the game.

“I would tell them, really leave the politics alone as far as your job,” he said. “You go out and do your job and play sports because you only really have [a] one-time window open to play sports and have an impact and sports is going to pass away, but what legacy will you leave in life? And that’s the most important thing.” When asked about the the national anthem and Kaepernick’s peaceful protest, Strawberry said activism isn’t for him.

READ Marshawn Lynch Sits During The National Anthem

“The National Anthem stands for what America is all about regardless of what’s happening,” he said. “I wouldn’t do it and I’m not against guys that are doing it, but we have a problem in America, and we need to come together as people, not color but as people. And we need to understand that God has a perfect plan for all of us to come together and love each other and really work together and I think when we work against each other, it separates us.”

Strawberry also shared his thoughts on the country’s current battle with opioids with Fox & Friends. “It’s a crisis and we need to get out there and educate everyone on the stigma of drugs,” he said. “I push them finding God. It’s in Jesus that my life changed together. We need to get back to faith.”

Strawberry founded Strawberry Ministries in 2011 with his wife Tracy, with a “purpose and passion is serving the Lord Jesus Christ by speaking a message of hope and helping others transform their lives through the power of the gospel.”

Check out his interviews above.

READ NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Insists Colin Kaepernick Isn’t Blackballed From The League