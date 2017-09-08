Premiere: DB Bantino & His New Love Escape On A Private Getaway In “Low” (Video)

DB Bantino is hitting his stride during a major year in his career. After working with hip-hop’s finest like French Montana, D.R.A.M, Bone Thugs, and Boosie Badazz, the singer/songwriter from Washington D.C. finally got his international shine when his single with Zoey Dollaz, “Bad Ting,s” took over the national airwaves, and sparked a reggae remix of the single — straight out of the Caribbean — from Junior Reid. Now more than ever, DB is ready to cross the finish line to win on his own.

READ: Zoey Dollaz Shows Us Where The “Bad Tings” Are In His New Mini Movie

DB is doing the most to prepare us for his solo project 5 In The Valley. He linked with video director Edgar Esteves, who also crafted videos with G-Eazy, Russ, and G4$HI, for his first visual off the project, “Low.” Well before the threat of hurricane season, DB escaped to the islands to shield his new love from the public eye.

Look out for DB Bantino’s project 5 In The Valley coming soon, and watch the world premiere of his new video “Low” below.